Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert dates are out. Here are all the deets

After Chris Martin and Justin Beiber, “Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran is also coming to Mumbai to perform at JioGarden BKC on Sunday, November 19. The concert which is a part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his third studio album ÷ (divide), released on March 3, through Asylum/Atlantic Records. Kicking-off music in 2017 and delivering the biggest musical comeback in recent years, Ed’s recent songs, especially the single “Shape Of You” has taken the globe by storm. Ed recently conquered more milestones in the USA after his singles “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” became listed in the Billboard Hot 100.

The ticket prices will begin from Rs 4,750 and the registration for the tickets will begin on Tuesday, July 4, at 12 in the noon and he tickets will start going on sale from July 12.

“India is clearly emerging as a live entertainment destination, with fans here showing immense promise and appetite for international musical acts. We are eager to put India on the global entertainment map by providing access to millions of fans. We look forward to welcoming Ed Sheeran and are committed to ensure that the event is a phenomenal success,” said Kunal Khambhati, Head of Live Events of BookMyShow.

Take a look at his complete tour information.

October 22, Sunday – Taipei

October 25, Wednesday- Osaka

October 29, Sunday – Seoul

October 31, Tuesday – Tokyo

November 1, Wednesday – Tokyo

November 4 Saturday – Hong Kong

November 5, Sunday – Hong Kong

November 7, Tuesday- Manila

November 9, Thursday – Jakarta

November 11, Saturday – Singapore

November 12, Sunday- Singapore

November 14, Tuesday – Kuala Lumpur

November 16, Thursday- Bangkok

November 19, Sunday – Mumbai

November 23, Thursday- Dubai

