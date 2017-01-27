Selena Gomez was nervous about discussing Thirteen Reasons Why

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer, who is serving as an executive producer for the show, has revealed that she was too anxious before launching the series with the giant-streaming service. Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer, who is serving as an executive producer for the show, has revealed that she was too anxious before launching the series with the giant-streaming service.

Actress-singer Selena Gomez said that she was “nervous as hell” about discussing her upcoming series “Thirteen Reasons Why” with Netflix. Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer, who is serving as an executive producer for the show, has revealed that she was too anxious before launching the series with the giant-streaming service.

“This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy (sic),” the singer wrote alongside her picture. The series is based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, in which a teen Hannah leaves her classmate Clay, a set of cassette tapes that explain the 13 reasons she ended her own life.

After reading the book, Gomez signed on with her mother Mandy Teefey to coproduce the 13-episode series. “My mom found this book in 2009 and worked a lot to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made),” Gomez continued in her post.

She has also taken to social media to tease a clip of the upcoming series, which is set to be available to watch on March 31. Alongside the video she wrote, "A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31." Meanwhile, Selena Gomez also wasn't expected to be in attendance at the Microsoft Theater as she had been taking time off touring to treat depression and anxiety. Still one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, earlier this year she stopped posting her to social media accounts. She took to the stage after winning favourite female artist – pop/rock to talk about dealing with an overexposed life. "I think it's safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not, and I had to stop, `cause I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside," said 24-year-old Gomez. "I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here," she added, pointing to her heart.

