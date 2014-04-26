Selena Gomez unfollows everyone on Instagram

Selena Gomez reportedly had an epiphany after attending Coachella Valley Music Festival earlier this month. (Photo: Instagram)

Pop star Selena Gomez has suddenly unfollowed everyone on her Instagram account earlier this week.

Gomez unfollowed her besties including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Austin Mahone as well as her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, reported Ace Showbiz.

Gomez later posted the lyrics of Mary J Blige’s ‘Work in Progress’ which included the words, “I got every material thing I could ever need. …But my love for myself is lacking a little bit. I can admit that I’m working on me.”

The singer reportedly had an epiphany after attending Coachella Valley Music Festival earlier this month and has decided to remove what she believes are negative influences in her life and is focusing on positive things and people.

Gomez spent some time with Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the festival. Sources said that Gomez wanted to focus on her career and attended church services.

