Selena Gomez opens up on life-threatening situation before kidney transplant

Pop sensation Selena Gomez is finally speaking out for a cause close to her heart. The 25-year-old musician was present at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala and took to stage to open up about her struggle with Lupus, which led to her kidney transplant this year, according to Contactmusic.

During her speech, the “Wolves” hit-maker said, “I am really honoured to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago.”

She added, “I’ve been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.”

While speaking, she also recalled the moment doctors advised her about how necessary a transplant procedure could be in the future.

“Maybe I wasn’t necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now,” explained Gomez.

Selena’s comments come after she previously praised her transplant as a “beautiful thing”, and believes her operation has “made her” who she is now.

The “Same Old Love” singer announced the news she had undergone the surgery on social media in September, and she has admitted she felt “incredibly blessed” to have a friend like Francia who was willing to make a huge “sacrifice” for her.

But Francia hinted she would not have had it any other way, and is ”beyond grateful” she was trusted to donate her body part.

