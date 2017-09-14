Selena Gomez and her friend’s life-changing experience gives us BFF goals

Selena Gomez made a shocking announcement on her Instagram account. Selena Gomez made a shocking announcement on her Instagram account.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share that she had gone through a kidney transplant surgery earlier this year. With this news, she has left her fans shocked. The pop star was suffering from Lupus related medical condition, and this was common knowledge. However, the fact that she required a transplant came as a shock. What is more surprising is that her donor happened to be none other than her friend, Francia Raisa.

If this doesn’t give us BFF goals, then what would? ‘It Ain’t Me’ singer shared a picture of herself and her friend while they were recuperating at the hospital and along with it wrote a heartfelt note. She said, “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So, I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

She added, “Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: http://www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith.”

Other than music, Selena also debuted last year as a producer with the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. She also teased her fans recently with sneak peeks of her upcoming album. Selena also released a single recently titled ‘Fetish’, which was loved by her fans. She confirmed her collaboration with Marshmello too during a radio interview with San Diego’s Energy 103.7, and also confessed that it was one of her favourite songs.

