Never felt bad that our band was known for doing covers: Sanam Puri

A decade after the late ’90s, which will always be remembered for the birth of recreation of old Bollywood numbers, if there is one independent artiste who has given the trend a push lately, it’s Sanam – the group behind hugely popular covers like “Mere Sapno Ki Rani”, “Lag Jaa Gale” and “Gulabi Aankhe”.

For eight years into its existence, the group has consistently enjoyed being among the top YouTube stars, and while the listeners have grown bored of Bollywood’s recent obsession with recreating classics, they have no such complaints from Sanam.

But the band, which comprises four members – Sanam Puri (frontman), Venkat Subramaniyam (bass player), Samar Puri and Keshav Dhanraj, like any other group always wanted to be known for its original music and hence, it is living a creative high right now as its maiden original single, “Sanam Mennu”, was out on the digital platform just two months ago and became a hit within days of its release.

In an interview with indianexpress.com over an email, the band members talk about their new single, their journey from reluctant cover musicians, to being among the faces of the independent music scene in the country today.

What was the thought behind “Sanam Mennu” and what was the process like?

Samar: I came up with a guitar riff while we were off to the airport in Kerala after our “Ae kaash ke hum” shoot. I asked Sanam to make some melody around that riff and he came up with verse and chorus. Later we called lyricist Siddhant Kaushal to our place and took a collective decision to keep the song in Punjabi and the theme of the song was described by Sanam, something he has experienced in a relationship. The song was written in a very naughty and playful style. The whole process which includes music programming, recording and mixing took about a few months as simultaneously we were also working on the other songs and travelling for concerts.

Independent music from the ’90s vanished in 2000s. Now, with internet, it seems indie artistes have got back a platform. Also, your popularity proves there’s an audience for independent music. How do you look at this scene? Would you blame Bollywood for eating up the market of independent music?

Venkat: There are definitely more independent artistes today than there were in the ’90s. I love watching these acts live when they perform at various music venues and music festivals across the country. Bollywood has also become much bigger as an industry; a lot of musicians from the independent music scene also work in the film industry or work on music jingles as session’s musicians, composers, music directors etc.

It’s a promising music scene; it’s imperative for independent music acts to keep pushing boundaries creatively, putting in hours shedding/working on their musical chops and also finding something honest to say in their songs. Talent management is also essential for pushing the artiste towards the right direction and we definitely got this from our manager and his team. Digital streaming platforms like YouTube have helped us immensely as we’ve gotten to reach audiences across the globe through our music videos.

How difficult is it to maintain a balance between creating originals and doing covers? Are there moments of conflict and compromise because there is a section of listeners, which identifies your band with ‘covers’?

Sanam: For sure initially it wasn’t an easy decision for us to get into doing renditions but we thought it was best to do that to introduce our sound by giving everyone something familiar. No doubt we have waited a long time to put our originals out and there are many more left from years ago. Which is why we feel now is the right time to put out our originals as much as possible.

Yes, people think we are a cover band because of the number of renditions we’ve done and it’s very natural for everyone to feel that. But we don’t feel bad about it at all because we got the opportunity to introduce today’s generation to a lot of retro songs that we felt everyone needed to hear and we’ve received an extremely positive response. But now it’s time we introduced songs we’ve created ourselves and we also feel it is the right time because of the subscribers we have and not just that. People have been asking for original songs.

In that scenario, is it difficult to leave a mark in the original music space?

Sanam: Difficulty is a subjective term. We don’t feel it is difficult or easy. It’s like when people use the words struggle and success. It’s different for all. We just want to concentrate on making songs, good or bad we don’t know since that is again subjective. And as long as our originals satisfy us as musicians and people are loving them, it makes us happy. And we only want to improve our sound as much as we can and that’ll happen from doing as many originals as possible. It’s a journey with no set destination. We believe in enjoying the process and living a happy life without putting too much pressure on ourselves.

Which international artistes/bands influence Sanam band. Also, is there anyone in particular you would like to collaborate with?

Keshav: Each of us have such different influences and continue to do so as we grow. Samar enjoys listening to everything. No specific genre, style or language. From European bands like Radiohead, U2, Muse, etc to Lebanese/Arabic singers like Nancy Ajram, Elissa, Wael Kfoury to Punjabi songs, old Hindi songs to whatever you

can think of. In general, he loves to discover new music all the time.

Venky listens to a lot of African-American music genres, namely artists like BB King, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and James Brown. Sanam doesn’t like to listen to music that has vocals. He prefers instrumentals, background scores of video games, western classical music etc. His current favourite artists are Nobuo Uematsu and Joe Hisaishi. Listening to music without vocals helps him keep his compositions fresh.

My favourites keep changing. For me, it’s more about the song than the artiste. I enjoy listening to music production, vocal melodies, interesting rhythms and grooves. So my playlist ranges from pop, to hip-hop, rock, metal, Punjabi songs, Bollywood and most recently some of my old favourite Tamil movie songs (from the movie Roja and Gentlemen). Overall, Sanam is a mix of all our influences at different times. We try to blend in all our ideas into our work. We also enjoy learning new ideas from each other.

