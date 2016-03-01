Sam Smith calls Oscar performance ‘worst moment’ of his life

“It was the worst moment of my life. Singing was horrible. I hated every minute,” Sam Smith said after the show. “It was the worst moment of my life. Singing was horrible. I hated every minute,” Sam Smith said after the show.

The 23-year-old English singer, who took home the best original song award for “Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre” also performed the same track during the ceremony.

Smith said he hated every single minute of singing on the Oscar stage, reported Us magazine.

“It was the worst moment of my life. Singing was horrible. I hated every minute,” he said after the show.

Few Twitter users also felt his performance was not upto the mark.

“I’m sorry but Sam smith sounded terrible,” one user wrote. “It’s already a terrible song, but being pitchy is definitely making it special,” another added.

