Salim-Sulaiman to work on projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. See pic

Composer duo Salim-Sulaiman are excited to work on a few projects under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After their meeting, the siblings posted a photo of the trio on Twitter on Monday. Salim Merchant captioned it: “It was indeed a pleasure meeting our honourable PM. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance.”

Sulaiman also wrote about the meeting. He tweeted, “Met our PM @narendramodi ji talked about working on some projects under his guidance.”

See pic of Salim Sulaiman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

It was indeed a pleasure meeting our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance. pic.twitter.com/IluQULcxMa — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) February 6, 2017

The duo have scored for films like Kurbaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Fashion.Recently, Bollywood personalities like Sunny Leone, Govinda and music duo Salim-Sulaiman attended Super Fight League, the world’s leading mixed martial arts. Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman have been creating music for 25 years.

Their songs and melodies have been regularly awarded and have found their place in people’s hearts, putting them on the ‘favourites’ list of the movie-going audiences, not only in India but across the globe. With a fan following like this, a tribute to the fans has been long overdue. One of India’s most loved musical duo recently released the trailer of their musical journey Shukranallah on YouTube.