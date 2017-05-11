Sachin Tendulkar’s son is a carbon copy of Justin Bieber. Their uncanny resemblance will freak you out

The resemblance between Justin Bieber and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar is uncanny. The resemblance between Justin Bieber and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar is uncanny.

Is it Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun or is it Justin Bieber albeit without his blonde mop of hair? While comparisons between Bieber and Sachin’s son are nothing new, they have been thrown into sharp focus due to Sorry singer’s India concert as part of his Purpose World Tour and, holy moly, the resemblance between Bieber and Arjun Tendulkar is uncanny.

From the day Justin Bieber landed in India, people on social media have been posting pictures finding similarities between Sachin’s son and Bieber. And after looking at the many pictures, we cannot agree more. A Twitter user posted a collage of Justin and Arjun’s picture and captioned it, “Arjun Tendulkar – justin bieber” Another user shared a picture of Arjun with his dad Sachin and wrote, “My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia.”

Arjun Tendulkar looks like Justin Bieber….. pic.twitter.com/EJuBvQPr0R — Fahim Farooq (@fahim_parekh) September 24, 2016

Arjun tendulkar , son of sachin tendulkar hai ya Justin Beiber 😇

@Sadafawanvk @psspank pic.twitter.com/NtLjNN5D0J — ツ Sayak Rhett (@SayakTweeting) April 19, 2016

Man @sachin_rt sir’s son Arjun Tendulkar looks exact like @justinbieber :O GABBARs Wait Killing Us pic.twitter.com/pShboO7ePJ — 2.0 PadMan MOGUL🏅 (@GurmeetSingh42) April 24, 2015

why the hell is Arjun Tendulkar looking like Justin Bieber wth pic.twitter.com/U0P7Z399iF — preksha (@iKohliGirl) June 11, 2014

While Arjun is Bieber’s lookalike, his sister Sara is a huge fan of the pop star. A few months back, her photo with Justin went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar is on his way to achieve cinematic greatness. The cricketer will soon feature in his biopic Sachin A Billion Dreams and will talk about how cricket was always the first priority of his life. The biopic will release on May 26.

Not just Arjun, another star son takes off after Bieber. It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan who aces at copying Bieber’s out-of–box styles. Now that Bieber has left India, these desi Bieber’s can keep his fans happy. Though you might not be able to hear them croon Bieber’s iconic number, Sorry, and Baby but they do will cheer you up with their dapper looks.

