Royals singer Lorde believes she is an underdog in the music industry

Singer Lorde believes she is an “underdog” in the music industry, and will stay that way until she releases “five amazing records”. The “Green Light” hitmaker, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, tasted stardom at the age of 16 when her single “Royals” became a hit in 2013. She has made a name for herself in four years, but she believes she has a long way to go, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Speaking on Australia’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, Lorde said, “I’m just the underdog again. I always think, like making an album, I’m just that kid to and from work, sitting on the train. When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since Royals was really big. Which is totally cool for me … I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.” And Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, felt “empowered” writing about personal experiences on her latest album ‘Melodrama’.

“I totally feel like an underdog. But, I think one record is cool, one record, you know? I think everyone can make five amazing records, if you can, then it gets interesting. That’s when it starts. So, I think, until then, (I consider) myself as an underdog.” During the interview, the 20-year-old singer also spoke on her breakup from photographer James Lowe, whom she split with last year. “It’s pretty gnarly, I think it’s pretty hard across the board. I think it’s definitely for a long time that I’m going to remember, it’s been really formative for me.”

