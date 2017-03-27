Ronan Keating was told he couldn’t sing

Ronan Keating was initially told by a producer that he couldn’t sing. Ronan Keating was initially told by a producer that he couldn’t sing.

Singer Ronan Keating was initially told by a producer that he couldn’t sing, and he was nearly dropped from Irish group Boyzone.

The “When you say nothing at all” hitmaker, who has enjoyed huge success with Boyzone and as a solo artist, worked hard to prove that the producer was wrong, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“My music career started with getting cigarettes and bottles of beer thrown at us… A producer kept saying, ‘The blonde one can’t sing – get rid of him’, and I knew I could be dropped in a heartbeat. I had to prove them wrong,” Ronan Keating told The Sunday Times magazine.

The singer now wants to try his luck in acting.

“I’m genuinely excited about it. It’s been an issue I’ve had for most of my career. When you’re in a boy band, you’re fitting the mould that people want you to be. I spent years foolishly trying to prove myself, trying to make everybody happy. I should have concentrated on the people that mattered to me.

“It’s a career I’ve been trying to do for years and years and years. I’ve been trying for almost as long as the other career,” he added.

Boyzone will be marking their 25th anniversary next year but Ronan admits it hasn’t been the same since Stephen Gately passed away in 2009.

“For me, it changed when Steo died. It will never be what it was, but that’s fine,” he told to The Sunday Magazine.

“We get that it’s all about the nostalgia. So we do it. And it would be wrong not to mark the 25th in some way. We’ll do the classics. That’s what people want.”

