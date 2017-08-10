Riteish Deshmukh makes debut in pop world with Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s song Aainda. See photos

Riteish Deshmukh’s pop song is about a couple at the brink of separation trying to find possibilities to find love in each other again. It has a tune that is instantly hummable and will stay with listeners for a long time. Riteish Deshmukh’s pop song is about a couple at the brink of separation trying to find possibilities to find love in each other again. It has a tune that is instantly hummable and will stay with listeners for a long time.

Riteish Deshmukh has featured in the video of singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s non-film song – Aainda. Sony Music Pop, the pop division under global music giant Sony Music, on Thursday revealed the male lead in the song, which is an ode to idealistic love.

“This is my first pop music video and I’m glad that it is with Sony Music. The audio is beautiful, the video is beautiful and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Riteish Deshmukh said in a statement. Riteish will be seen in the video with gorgeous Italian actress Madalina, who is best known for her role in Paolo Sarrentino’s popular show The Young Pope opposite Jude Law.

Excited about her debut, Madalina said, “The song is just amazing with a hook that would stay with you forever. I am so happy to be a part of this project.”

Composed and sung by Arko, the song is about a couple at the brink of separation trying to find possibilities to find love in each other again.

Talking about his single, Arko said, “Aainda is all about second chances and I am sure a lot of people will relate to this concept. I had a great time working on this video with talented artists like Prawaal, our director and my cast and crew.”

Sony Music Pop will release the song on August 10.

