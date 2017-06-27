Ricky Martin on his wedding with Jwan Yosef: We’re going to do something international

In April 2016, Ricky Martin began dating Syrian Swedish painter Jwan Yosef and the two announced their engagement in November 2016. In April 2016, Ricky Martin began dating Syrian Swedish painter Jwan Yosef and the two announced their engagement in November 2016.

Around seven months after Ricky Martin announced his engagement to Jwan Yosef, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer says he is sure his wedding will be a “big” affair.

“It’s going to be a big event. I want something massive, I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen,” Martin said in a statement to eonline.com.

Martin added: “It’s where I’m from, where my family is from. He’s (Jwan) from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we’re going to do something international. We’ll see what happens.”

While Martin’s enthusiasm to say ‘I Do’ is palpable, the Grammy winner admits that planning isn’t exactly full-speed ahead.

Ricky Martin had recently opened up about his first on-screen sex scene during the shooting of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I thought I was going to be more uncomfortable. The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day. I was not nervous at all. On the contrary, I was ready to do what needed to be done.”

Ricky Martin plays Gianni Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico in the third installment of the FX anthology series. The singer believes it is an incredibly important story to tell. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will air in early next year.

