Ricky Martin reveals he married Jwan Yosef without any formal celebration

Ricky Martin confirmed his engagement to Jwan Yosef in 2016. Ricky Martin confirmed his engagement to Jwan Yosef in 2016.

Ricky Martin has revealed that he has tied the knot in a secret ceremony with artist partner Jwan Yosef. The 46-year-old singer said he exchanged vows with his beau of almost two years, without any formal celebration, and signed “necessary paperwork” to seal the deal. Martin revealed the news on the red carpet for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know. We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, pre-nups and everything,” Martin told E! News.

The Livin La Vida Loca hitmaker confirmed his relationship with Yosef, 33, in 2016 and the couple got engaged later that year. Martin had last year said he was sure his wedding would be a “big” affair.

“It’s going to be a big event. I want something massive, I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen,” Martin had said in a statement to eonline.com in June 2017.

Martin added, “It’s where I’m from, where my family is from. He’s (Jwan) from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we’re going to do something international. We’ll see what happens.”

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef with their sons. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef with their sons.

Martin is also a father to nine-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino who were born to a surrogate mother. The singer raises them with Jwan. Martin had come out in an emotional letter to fans in 2010, after years of denials and speculation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App