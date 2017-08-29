Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh compares Coke Studio singer Ali Sethi with legendary Mohammad Rafi

Ali Sethi has found a fan in Yo Yo Honey Singh after his Coke Studio performance. Ali Sethi has found a fan in Yo Yo Honey Singh after his Coke Studio performance.

Bollywood singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is all praise for Coke Studio singer Ali Sethi. In fact, he went on to compare the singer with Bollywood legend Mohammad Rafi. The rapper said that he saw a glimpse of Rafi’s voice in the way Ali performs.

The rapper, who has been away from the music scene for a long time, took to Twitter and praised the singers, Ali Sethi, Ali Hamza and Waqar Ehsin for their upbeat composition, “Tinak Dhin.” The singers performed the song in the second episode of the tenth season Coke Studio, which has found its own place among the audiences beyond borders. In fact, the series gets so much love in both Pakistan and India that people eagerly await its new seasons.

The singer-rapper took to Facebook and wrote, “What a bright n fun song. All three of the vocalist are good but Ali Sethi is best at 3:08 – 3:16 u can have a glimpe of Rafi Saab in his texture. Good music got no religion no language no boundaries. Much love from YoYoHoneySingh.” He also posted a video for his audience.

Responding to the Facebook post, Ali took to Twitter and wrote, “MAHARAJ!” and hailed the response of the rapper.

A few days back, Honey Singh took to his official Facebook account responding to many speculations about his next song. He posted a message for his fans which read, “Yo! Everyone It’s true I made lots of new songs recently which gonna release soon But any of my song releasing on 28september is just a rumour. Kindly ignore, Much love. YoYoHoneySingh”

Ali has previously sung with legendary Qawwal Abida Parveen in Coke Studio Season 9. He also performed a rendition of the ghazal “Ranjish Hi Sahi” in the first episode of the season, which was later on adapted by Bollywood singer Papon in MTV Unplugged.

