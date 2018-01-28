Priyanka Chopra shines bright at pre-Grammy gala, shares fan moment with Quincy Jones

Priyanka Chopra at the pre-Grammy gala. (Photo credit: AP) Priyanka Chopra at the pre-Grammy gala. (Photo credit: AP)

Before the 2018 Grammys which will take place on Monday, Priyanka Chopra dazzled the red carpet at pre-Grammy gala. The actor gave a glimpse of the musical night, which took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, a day before the main event. She also shared a fan moment with legendary producer Quincy Jones. Priyanka took to Twitter and wrote, “Oh just us.. @quincydjones u rule! But then u always knew that.. #grammys #musicfan @harmankardon”

The pre-event of Grammy was nothing less than a celebration. The night featured a performance from Barry Manilow and new artist Victory Boyd who earned a standing ovation. Luis Fonsi performed on Despacito, which has broken several records last year becoming one of the leading party numbers.

Apart from Luis Fonsi, Logic, Migos and Julia Michaels, it was country singer Kacey Musgraves and rising star Jessie Reyez who impressed guests at the event.

Musgraves sang two new songs from her upcoming third album, “Golden Hour,” strumming her guitar onstage with a six-member band and earning a standing ovation from the audience of record executives, music industry players and press.

“I’m very, very excited about this new record I made,” said Musgraves, a two-time Grammy winner.

Reyez also played her guitar — singing onstage alone — winning over the crowd as her scratchy vocals and deep lyrics took center stage. Fonsi kicked off the two-hour event at Spring Studios in New York City with the ubiquitous hit, “Despacito,” nominated for song and record of the year at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

He called the No. 1 track featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber “an important song for us. I think it’s broken the language barrier in the world.”

Other song of the year nominees performed. Michaels, a respected songwriter behind hits for Bieber and Selena Gomez, sang her smash hit “Issues,” while rapper Logic closed the showcase with the suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” joined by Alessia Cara. Both Michaels and Cara are nominated for best new artist.

Other performers included rapper-singer 6LACK, a nominee for best urban contemporary album and best rap/sung performance, and rap trio Migos, who celebrated the release of their new album, “Culture II,” as well as nominations for best rap album and best rap performance.

Attendees included Sam Smith, Lang Lang, James Bay, Andrew Lloyd Weber and BJ the Chicago Kid.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will air live on VH1 at 7 am on Monday.

