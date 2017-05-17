Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary releases love duet, Hello hello. Watch video

Bigg Boss 9 contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have released a Punjabi track which is quite peppy. Bigg Boss 9 contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have released a Punjabi track which is quite peppy.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are rumoured to be dating ever since they came together on Bigg Boss. While the rumoured couple is yet to reveal their relationship status, the new song starring both of them has romance written all over it. We see Prince flirting, impressing and finally dating Yuvika in the song titled Hello Hello. The song is a Punjabi track and is quite peppy. Prince and Yuvika have not just featured in the song, they have sang it together too.

Prince and Yuvika have often termed the song as the love anthem of the year. Prince shared the song with the caption, “Our song is out guys plz go and chk dis link and share dis link only.”

Watch Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary’s song Hello Hello:

Prince Narula has an enviable fan base after he featured in reality shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. In fact, he not only participated in the shows, he went on to win them as well. Now, he has started his innings as a singer. He recently said in an interview that everyone in his family sings except his father and he has always been musically inclined.

“I lost touch for about five years and when we used to sing inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, I realised that I shouldn’t have quit singing. So I decided to give it a shot. We wrote a song together, along with my brother,” he said in an interview to an entertainment portal. Yuvika also said, “It wasn’t planned at all. We used to meet everyday and talk a lot. While talking a lot and listening to a lot of music together, we randomly came up with an idea to make our own music video. Throughout our journey of meeting inside the Bigg Boss house, becoming close friends and singing together, I had never thought this would happen. He is, of course, a good singer but I had no plans to sing ever.”

Prince was recently in the news for his ugly spat with Neha Dhupia on MTV Roadies Raising after Prince took a jibe at this co-judge’s acting career, leaving everyone shocked. But it seems there is no bad blood between the two as Neha also congratulated Prince and Yuvika on their song.

Check a few posts praising Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary’s song Hello Hello:

Tell us in comment if you liked this song or not!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd