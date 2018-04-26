Playback singer MS Rajeshwari passes away

MS Rajeshwari began singing in films in the year 1941. She continued to sing until the 90s. MS Rajeshwari began singing in films in the year 1941. She continued to sing until the 90s.

Senior playback singer MS Rajeshwari, known for several popular songs over the decades, breathed her last on Wednesday. The singer was 86 and was reported to be suffering from liver-related ailments.

Rajeshwari began singing in films in the year 1941. She continued to sing until the 90s. One of her most popular songs is from the 1987 Mani Ratnam film Nayagan. Rajeshwari was the voice behind the famous song “Naan Siricha Deepavali” composed by Ilaiyaraaja. She has also sung for several noted composers such as Viswanathan-Ramamoorthy and Shankar-Ganesh among others. In fact, she has sung another famous song for Kamal Haasan. It was Rajeshwari who sung the famous song “Ammavum Neeye Appavum Neeye” from Kamal Haasan’s debut movie Kalathur Kannama.

Some of her other famous songs include “Mahan Gandhi Mahan”, “O Rasikum Seemane” and “Paapa Paadum Paatu”. She has also sung various songs in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

See some songs of MS Rajeshwari:

The unique tone of her voice had made her the go-to person for songs featuring children. She has also dubbed for child artistes. She was also a resident singer at the AVM Studios, thus contributing significantly to several songs from their hit films.

Rajeshwari’s mortal remains have been kept for public viewing in Chrompet, Chennai. The funeral is expected to take place on Thursday at 4:30 pm.

