Piers Morgan slams Beyonce’s Grammy performance, gets majorly trolled

Journalist Piers Morgan has gone ahead and done it again. After taking on India, JK Rowling and a host of other popular personalities, he now found the Grammy 2017 performance of Beyonce ‘narcissistic’ and her acceptance speech as ‘awful’. No prizes for guessing, Queen Bey’s fans trolled the journalist and called his tweets ‘a cry for help’.

While the world is applauding Beyonce for her dazzling act that celebrated pregnancy, Morgan felt the other way and tweeted “(it) seemed heavier on the narcissism than the music.” Beyonce also picked up the trophy for ‘Lemonade’ and said in her acceptance speech she made the album to “confront issues that make us uncomfortable.” The 51-year-old had something to comment on the speech as well.

He tweeted, “Awful acceptance speech too. Looked bored as hell reading it. Come on Beyonce, you’re better than this. #GRAMMYs.” He also added another chapter to Beyonce vs Adele as he wrote about the Hello singer, “Got to love her. Huge talent, huge heart, huge personality. @Adele #GRAMMYs.”

‘Twitter mob’ didn’t like his comment and defended the singer, to which Morgan replied, “Nobody really thought it was very good, but everyone feels compelled to say it was anyway. Twitter mob rule overrides honesty.” He further said, “Twitter lemmings now exploding with fury that I expressed an opinion about Beyonce’s performance they all secretly agree with… #GRAMMYs.”

Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce. Adele won all five Grammys for which she was nominated, including for her comeback album “25” and her single “Hello.” Beyonce, who had gone into Sunday’s awards show with a leading nine nominations for her “Lemonade” album, won just two.

“My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you,” Adele said to Beyonce as she accepted her award. “The ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental,” she added.

