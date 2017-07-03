Paul McCartney says no to alcohol before performing

Paul McCartney’s song “Yesterday” is one of the most covered song of all time. Paul McCartney’s song “Yesterday” is one of the most covered song of all time.

Former The Beatles star Paul McCartney says he has stopped drinking alcohol before performing because he would otherwise forget the words to his songs. After saying no to alcohol, the music legend says he relies on a handful of chocolate raisins and salted cashew nuts to get him into the zone before going on stage, reports express.co.uk. Asked if he enjoys a drink to calm his nerves prior to gigs, McCartney said: “No. I used to try that, particularly in the early days of Wings when we would tour. But it didn’t work. I would just forget the lyrics.”

He says his bandmates do have red wine before shows. McCartney added: “I don’t eat or drink before I go on because I sort of like to feel light. Then afterward I can get heavy and have a drink. But before I go on I don’t do that. I do have little sort of snacky things in the dressing room that I might just grab like chocolate covered raisins and equal amounts of salted cashews.”

Paul McCartney is best known as the former members of The Beatles which are the most popular and most sold band of all time. His partnership with another Beatles star John Lennon called Lennon-McCartney is considered legendary. The two musicians were also repeatedly compared to each other and it was asked who was the best Beatle. Most agreed it was either of these two. McCartney’s song ‘Yesterday’ is one of the most covered song in history.

