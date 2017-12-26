Papon, Wiz Khalifa and Lucky Ali to enthrall fans at TimeOut 72

TimeOut 72 will play out near Goa’s Vagator Beach. TimeOut 72 will play out near Goa’s Vagator Beach.

In what can be called a heady mix of local and international melodies, music festival TimeOut 72 is set to host artistes like Lucky Ali, Papon, Jason Derulo and Wiz Khalifa in its debut edition, which begins tomorrow in Goa.

The three-day multi-genre festival will play out near Goa’s Vagator Beach. Well aware of the stiff competition it has in the form of already established music festivals like Sunburn and Supersonic, TimeOut 72 has made sure that its maiden outing has some of the renowned names in music.

Papon, one of the most revered contemporary singers in the country, will do a rendition of his much-loved tracks, both Bollywood and independent, like “Jiyein Kyun” (from Dum Maaro Dum), “Banao Banao” and “Khumar Khumar”. He will perform on the closing night of the festival.

Getting the listeners nostalgic will be Lucky Ali, whose voice is heard more in the retro segment of radio channels these days. He will croon his memorable tracks like “O Sanam”, “Na Tum Jaano Na Tum” and “Ek Pal Ka Jeena”. His performance will be among the final acts of the day one.

American rapper, singer-songwriter Wiz Khalifa is expected to bring the house down on the second day with numbers like “See You Again” (from Furious 7), “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You”. Besides its star headliners, TimeOut 72 will also see some upcoming, interesting musicians, whose popularity has been on a rise from past few years, like India’s first differently-abled DJ, Varun Khullar, who will open the music festival. He is also the world’s second differently-abled DJ. Apart from him, Advaita, the popular Indian fusion band that is a regular at television music shows like MTV Unplugged and Coke Studio, will be present at the event.

For the indie music aficionados, there will also be Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad and Prem Joshua and Band. Also performing at the festival will be Grammy-winning duo NERVO, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Sem Voxx, Third Party, Lucas & Steve, and Justin Mylo.

