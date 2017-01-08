Open to full-fledged acting roles: Shekhar Ravjiani

Shekhar Ravjiani, who received appreciation for his extended cameo” in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja, says he is open to a full-fledged role provided the script is strong. Shekhar Ravjiani, who received appreciation for his extended cameo” in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja, says he is open to a full-fledged role provided the script is strong.

Singer-music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, who received appreciation for his extended cameo” in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja, says he is open to a full-fledged role provided the script is strong. “I did an extended cameo in ‘Neerja’. I am open to more roles. For me content matters, not screen time,” the 38-year-old composer told PTI.

Shekhar is currently seen as a judge on new singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani, along with singers Shalmali Kholgade, Badshah and director Karan Johar. When asked who was the craziest of all the judges on the show, Shekhar says, “It was Shalmali – both on and off-camera. She has mad energy. On the other hand, Karan was the wittiest. He just cracked me up almost every time he said something. And Badshah has a completely different vibe, which I really liked.”

Apart from judging the show, Shekhar will be back with partner Vishal Dadlani, where the duo will return to Bollywood with “Student of the Year 2” this year. The music composer promises that the Karan Johar-produced film will be an extension to the groovy and romantic numbers from its previous instalment. The duo will also collaborate with international artists like British pop rock band, The Vamps in early 2017.

Shekhar says he wants to work with British singer-songwriter Sting. “I just love his music. I would have loved collaborating with Micheal Jackson and James Brown but

sadly it’s not possible.” This year is also special for Shekhar because his private album, Maati will finally be released, which has been in the pipeline for five years.

“The theme of the album is all about going back to your roots, remembering the stuff that we have forgotten. Pretty much like, sitting on the floor and eating dal-chawal with

hands. ‘Maati’ is the ‘asli mazaa’.” Shekhar also hopes that his album will break the

monotony caused by single-song consumptions, which has seeped into the music scene lately. While the music composer has both sung and composed the songs for “Maati”, Swanand Kirkire has penned down the lyrics.

