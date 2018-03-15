American pop-rock band OneRepublic to perform in India

OneRepublic will be bringing their outstanding live show to India for a headlining concert in April this year. OneRepublic will be bringing their outstanding live show to India for a headlining concert in April this year.

After Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, India is all set to welcome America’s leading boy pop-rock band OneRepublic. Yes, you read that right. OneRepublic will be bringing their outstanding live show to India for a headlining concert in April this year. The award-winning band is set to perform live on April 21, 2018 at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Fans can expect to hear some of OneRepublic’s biggest songs, from “Apologize” to “Secrets”, “Good Life”, the smash hit “Counting Stars” and more recently released singles from the latest album Oh My My.

The band took to Twitter and announced, “Mumbai, excited to announce a show for you guys this April.”

Apart from India, the Grammy nominated Colorado-bred quintet is embarking on a two-week Asia tour comprising of Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia during which they will also perform at the Grammy Festival in Beijing alongside Pharrell Williams and James Bay.

Cyrus Gorimar, Director – Opium Events and Production, revealed, “We have been in talks with the management since over six months now as we realized that the band enjoys a great repertoire in the country with a significant fanbase originating out of India. Our pre-registrations have seen a phenomenal response with more than 10,000 registrations received in a span of 24 hours and we are anticipating close to 15,000 fans for the event. The production and scale of the event will be extraordinary with a multi-crore spend invested into the event.”

OneRepublic said, “We’ve wanted to visit India for years, and are beyond excited to finally get the chance to not only perform a full concert but also explore your beautiful country. See you soon!”

Here are the ticket details for the concert:

INR 4,200/- (Silver)

INR 6,900/- (Gold)

INR 9951/- (Platinum)

INR 24,000/- (VIP)

