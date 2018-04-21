Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
OneRepublic concert in Mumbai LIVE UPDATES

One Republic Mumbai concert live updates: The American pop-rock band is in Mumbai to perform their greatest hits. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates regarding the event.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Updated: April 21, 2018 8:13:33 pm
OneRepublic is currently in India One Republic Mumbai concert live updates: OneRepublic will be performing in Mumbai tonight

American pop-rock band OneRepublic is in India to perform some of their greatest hits. The concert is being held in Mumbai. The event has the desi fans excited about the concert, and why not? After all, it’s OneRepublic we are talking about here. The band has previously been nominated for a Grammy award for their immensely successful number “Apologize,” and since then has gone on to produce some of the biggest chart-topping tracks.

The band comprises of Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, and was formed in 2002 in Colorado, USA. Some of their most popular tracks include “Apologize”, “Secrets”, “Good Life” and “Counting Stars.”

Follow all the live updates about OneRepublic’s Mumbai concert here:

    20:13 (IST) 21 Apr 2018
    Fans wait for OneRepublic

    The stage is set and now the audience is awaiting the band's performance.

    19:57 (IST) 21 Apr 2018
    Are you ready for OneRepublic?

    OneRepublic will take the stage any minute now.

    19:35 (IST) 21 Apr 2018
    Opening act

    Mumbai band ONEmpire, featuring Zarir Warden, Garth D’Mello, Gavin Cason, Atish Thomas and Loy Henriques, performs a cover of Coldplay's A Sky Full Of Stars.

    19:22 (IST) 21 Apr 2018
    OneRepublic all set to perform at their first-ever concert in India

    Fans have started pouring in for the OneRepublic concert. Even though it is quite hot, everybody seems to be excited.

    American band OneRepublic is all set to perform at their first-ever concert in India. Known for songs like “Apologize”, “Secrets”, “Good Life”, “Counting Stars” and “Oh My My”, the Grammy-nominated quintet including Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins is performing in Mumbai today evening. Expressing their excitement about performing in India, OneRepublic said, “We’ve wanted to visit India for years, and are beyond excited to finally get the chance to not only perform a full concert but also explore your beautiful country. See you soon!”

