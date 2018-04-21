OneRepublic Mumbai concert: Here’s everything you need to know about the event

OneRepublic will be performing in India for the first time on Saturday. OneRepublic will be performing in India for the first time on Saturday.

The ground is set for the first-ever concert of American pop band OneRepublic in India. The Grammy-nominated quintet including Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins is performing in Mumbai today evening. Expressing their excitement about performing in India, OneRepublic was quoted as saying in a statement, “We’ve wanted to visit India for years, and are beyond excited to finally get the chance to not only perform a full concert but also explore your beautiful country. See you soon!” Known for songs like “Apologize”, “Secrets”, “Good Life”, “Counting Stars” and “Oh My My”, the band is on a two-week Asia tour during which they will also perform at the Grammy Festival in Beijing alongside Pharrell Williams and James Bay.

Where is the concert?

The International band will be performing at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium located in Worli, Mumbai.

What time do the gates open?

People will have to reach the stadium one hour before the band starts performing. The gates will be opened at 5.30 pm.

What time does the concert start?

The band led by songwriter and singer Ryan Tedder are expected to start the performance by 6.30 pm.

What about food and drinks?

Water bottles and aerated drinks are not allowed inside the concert venue.

Where will be the physical tickets available?

The box office has been set up at the stadium from where the e-ticket purchase confirmation will be exchanged for the physical ticket. The audience must carry a valid photo ID for verification of the ticket holder name along with a print out of the e-ticket.

What can be expected from the concert?

Ryan Tedder, in an interview with Bombay Times, revealed about his performance in Mumbai tonight. He said, “We always give our fans what they want, period. It’s their show. We take note of which songs were the most successful or listened to in each territory and make sure we play those, as well as some covers and songs I’ve written for other artistes that were hits.”

Lunch at the AMAZING Britannia & Company. Perfect food from a 96 year old waiter. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9h6zW0LJGp — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) April 20, 2018

The band reached India three days prior to the concert to explore the essence of Mumbai. They also hired a tour guide to take them around the city and their meals were also be customised to add a desi touch. Before their performance in the city today, the band had planned to visit places like Mount Mary Church and Haji Ali Dargah.

