OneRepublic India tour: The band to meet dabbawalas, take auto-rickshaw rides and more

From catching a glimpse of Indian history to going on a foodie trail and travelling via local transport, members of American rock-pop band One Republic plan to take out time from their work trip and go on a ‘desi’ tour in the country. The band, comprising Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, will perform at NSCI Dome, Worli, here on Saturday.

They will go sightseeing on Thursday, and their itinerary includes a visit to Elephanta Caves, Gateway Of India and Victoria Terminus, a statement said.

On Friday, the band will be visiting Kala Ghoda and Colaba for a food-cum-shopping spree. They will also check out places like Chetna Restaurant, Jehangir Art Gallery, Banganga Tank, Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rajabhai Clock Tower, Churchgate Station, Mani Bhavan and Hanging Gardens.

A meeting with the dabbawalas is also planned, and the band will also be given a ride in an auto-rickshaw and a bus.

On Saturday, before their performance, the band will be visiting places like Mount Mary Church and Haji Ali Dargah.

“We have been informed by the management that the band wants to experience and explore the essence of the city and hence will be coming into India three days prior to the performance,” said Cyrus Gorimar, Director, Opium Events And Production.

“We have arranged a private guide for them who will take them around the city. They are quite excited about the cuisine of India and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure they take home a long lasting memory of India,” Gorimar added.

Their meals will also be customised to add a desi touch. Included will be dishes like dal makhani, dum aloo, mutton/chicken biryani, gobi paratha, rajma chawal, butter chicken, palak paneer, chola bhatura and mutton rogan josh, apart from idli sambhar, masala dosa, poha and tomato upma, as well as sweet delights like gulab jamun, rasgulla, kheer, shrikand and jalebi.

Local souvenirs like Ayurvedic and handloom products will be gifted to the members of the band, which was formed in Colorado in 2002 and is credited with hits likes “Apologize”, “Secrets”, “Good life”, “Counting stars” and “Oh my my”.

