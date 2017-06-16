On Hemant Kumar’s 97th birth anniversary, a playlist of his evergreen songs. Watch videos

In his career, Hemant Kumar recorded approximately 2000 songs. Some numbers that went on to become evergreen hits. In his career, Hemant Kumar recorded approximately 2000 songs. Some numbers that went on to become evergreen hits.

Singer, composer, and producer Hemant Kumar set new standards in his career spanning close to 50 years in the Hindi and Bengali film industry. Influenced by Rabindra sangeet, Hindustani music as well as classical jazz, he scored some iconic numbers that set the benchmark for melody in Hindi cinema. In his career, he recorded approximately 2000 songs. Some numbers that went on to become evergreen hits. Today, on Hemant Kumar’s 97th birth anniversary, we are here to remember a few hits of the singer. He is best know for his Bollywood songs from the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Although he was born in Benares, his family originally hailed from Baharu in West Bengal. Hemant Kumar’s interest in music began early. He sang his first song in All India Radio in 1933. He was only 13 then. His original training was in engineering, but he dropped out of the University to pursue other paths. Initially he tried his hand at writing, he even managed to have a short story published in a major Bengali magazine. But after a while it became clear that his calling was music.

Let’s have a look at 5 of Hemant Kumar’s songs here:

Tum Pukar Lo:

Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara:

Na Tum Hame Jaano:

Ya Dil Ki Suno Duniya Walon:

Ek Baar Jara Phir Keh Do Tum:

Hemant wanted to show that he could do more than just sing. He wished to show his abilities as a music director. He was first able to do this in the Bengali film “Abhiyatri” in 1947. These were all very fine achievements, but he was just not able to attain commercial success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd