Not Adele vs Beyonce: At Grammy 2017, Adele announces she’s in love with Queen Bey. Watch video

Grammy Awards 2017: Adele broke her Grammy into two to share it with Beyonce. Grammy Awards 2017: Adele broke her Grammy into two to share it with Beyonce.

Who loves Beyonce? It seems everybody and you can add Adele to the list too. At Grammy Awards 2017, Adele may have won the top three categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year — pipping Beyonce to the winner’s podium but the Hello singer appeared reluctant to win. In fact, Adele was clear it was Beyonce’s year and she had no business winning Album of the Year.

While accepting her awards, Adele said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing… we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light.” This was moments before she broke her award into two in order to share it with Queen Bey, who mouthed ‘thank you’ from among the audience.

Also read | Grammy Awards 2017: Adele sweeps 59th Grammys, wins top 3 categories

Adele later added backstage: “I thought it was her year. What the fu*k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?” Adding to her outburst, Adele remembered the moment she fell in love with Beyonce, Adele recalled: “I remember when I was 11 years old, I was with some girlfriends, and we were practicing a song to do at an assembly. I probably suggested the Spice Girls, and they said have you heard [Destiny’s Child’s] ‘No No No’? And I was like, ‘no, no, no.’ I remember how I felt hearing her voice. I fell in love immediately with her. The way I felt when I first heard ‘No No No’ was exactly the same as when I first heard ‘Lemonade’ last year. … The other artists who mean that much to me are all dead.”

Watch | Adele’s speech for Beyonce at Grammy 2017:

See pics of Grammy Awards 2017:

However, a surprise loss didn’t stop Beyonce from being center of attention Sunday’s Grammy awards, as the pregnant singer delivered the night’s most anticipated performance. Beyonce, 35, went into music’s biggest night with a leading nine nominations including the top awards of the night – album, record and song of the year – but lost all three to Britain’s Adele. the R&B singer did win two Grammy awards, including best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade.”

“My intention was to create a body of work that would give voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history,” Beyonce said as she accepted her Grammy trophy.

While Beyonce is usually known to deliver energetic dance-filled performances, the singer opted to slow things down now she is expecting twins and instead centered her set on the theme of motherhood. For her performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” a video projection of Beyonce dressed in a gold chain bikini and gold halo crown appeared on stage, as she caressed her pregnant belly and posed with her mother Tina Lawson and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce then appeared for real on stage, dressed in a nude sequined dress and crown, strutting along the top of a long table strewn with flowers while her dancers, dressed in flowing dresses, surrounded her. At one point, she sat on a chair on top of the table, which tipped back as she sang.

The performance ended with the singer standing in the spotlight as her dancers raised their intertwined arms behind her, looking upwards as Beyonce’s voice recites, “If we’re going to heal, let it be glorious.” A proud Jay Z wiped tears from his eyes as he cuddled Blue Ivy, who was dressed in a pink tuxedo in homage to Prince. Beyonce’s mother introduced her performance, praising the singer for her “devotion and love” and her “powerful words and music.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd