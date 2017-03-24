Nishtha Sharma, winner of The Voice India Kids releases a single titled ‘Udd Chala’

Nishtha Sharma, winner of the first edition of The Voice India Kids releases a single titled ‘Udd Chala’ Nishtha Sharma, winner of the first edition of The Voice India Kids releases a single titled ‘Udd Chala’

Nishtha Sharma was 10 years old when she won the title of The Voice India Kids. She is the same young girl who got a standing ovation during her ‘blind auditions’ from Neeti Mohan and Shekhar Ravjiani. Not only did she take home a nice victory cup, she was also awarded Rs 25,00,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music. As a part of this contract, Nishtha has released a single titled ‘Udd Chala’ composed by Ritvik Joe and Harish.

The 10-year-old who is currently busy with her exams said in an interview with indianexpress.com that she was super excited during the recording of the song. She said, “It was my very first experience recording a song and I totally loved it. The music directors Ritvik Joe and Harish have been very supportive throughout the recording. They have encouraged me and helped me improve the quality of the song and my singing overall. It was a quick and easy recording for me, actually, and I didn’t have to put a lot of effort into it.”

The song features Nishtha’s love for nature. The song also happens to be a dedication of sorts to Nishtha’s fans and apparently, it took Nishtha just about 24 hours to record the song and about three to four days to shoot the video. She explained, “The single I felt is a way to show thanks to the people who supported me and voted for me to win, that I, Nishtha Sharma is now a singer and is still pursuing singing post her win. The video of the song is very natural and I’m hoping that the audiences will keep liking the video. This single is related to me and my life in many ways and hence it has now become a very special song for me,” said the young winner.

The winner of the series loves Vamps, One Direction and Justin Bieber, and she would love to collaborate with them in the future. She said, “I’ve heard their songs on YouTube and I also like to watch their concert videos and apart from all this they are very good singers too. In fact, The Vamps have previously collaborated with Vishal-Shekhar and that inspired me to focus on my singing.”

Also read | The Voice India Season 2 winner: Delhi boy Farhan Sabir wins singing reality show

Ask her about Justin Bieber, who is all set to perform in May and she says, “Justin Bieber is actually my favourite artist and if given a chance I’d love to collaborate with him!”

Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan are some of the Indian artistes who inspire this young singer who hopes to be a playback singer and also become a doctor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd