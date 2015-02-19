Nick Gordon wants to visit Bobbi Kristina Brown, says his lawyer

Nick Gordon’s attorney Randall Kessler said his client ‘has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively’.

Nick Gordon’s attorney Randall Kessler said his client ‘has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively’.

Kessler issued a statement on February 18, admitting that his client was banned from seeing his partner Bobbi, reported Ace Showbiz.

“Nick has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively,” the lawyer said.

“He has respected the family’s wishes and for that reason alone has not returned to the hospital and risked a public confrontation. But he desperately wants to be with the one he loves and continues to hope that his request will be granted,” the lawyer added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App