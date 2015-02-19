Presents Latest News

Nick Gordon wants to visit Bobbi Kristina Brown, says his lawyer

Nick Gordon's attorney Randall Kessler said his client 'has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively'.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: February 19, 2015 9:52 am
Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon Nick Gordon’s attorney Randall Kessler said his client ‘has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively’.
Related News

Nick Gordon’s attorney Randall Kessler said his client ‘has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively’.

Kessler issued a statement on February 18, admitting that his client was banned from seeing his partner Bobbi, reported Ace Showbiz.

“Nick has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively,” the lawyer said.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

“He has respected the family’s wishes and for that reason alone has not returned to the hospital and risked a public confrontation. But he desperately wants to be with the one he loves and continues to hope that his request will be granted,” the lawyer added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News