New album about my personal experiences: Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez has revealed her highly-anticipated upcoming album is inspired from her real life experiences in the last two years.

“I haven’t released any music in two years, so it’s really going to be me kind of showing my journey in the past two years. And there’s a little darkness in it,” she said.

Gomez’s latest album is “For You”, a greatest hits compilation that also featured two new songs including “The Hearts”, reported Aceshowbiz. The set, marking her last release to come under Disney-owned Hollywood Records, arrived back in 2014.

