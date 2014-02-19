Never wanted to be famous: Rihanna

Los Angeles | Published: February 19, 2014 3:54 pm
Singer Rihanna says she still finds it difficult to tackle fame.
The 25-year-old ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker, who is on the cover of Vogue magazine for the third time, looks relaxed and happy in the photograph.
The Grammy-winning singer said she’s not entirely comfortable with her fame.
“I never wanted to be famous. I just wanted my music to be heard all over the world. Then it happened and the fame came with it. I can’t ever imagine feeling used to it,” she said.
