Never wanted to be famous: Rihanna

Rihanna: I never wanted to be famous. I just wanted my music to be heard all over the world. (Reuters)

Singer Rihanna says she still finds it difficult to tackle fame.

The 25-year-old ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker, who is on the cover of Vogue magazine for the third time, looks relaxed and happy in the photograph.

The Grammy-winning singer said she’s not entirely comfortable with her fame.

“I never wanted to be famous. I just wanted my music to be heard all over the world. Then it happened and the fame came with it. I can’t ever imagine feeling used to it,” she said.

