Oh Humsafar song: Neha Kakkar shows off her acting chops in the love anthem

Rarely do singers leave us impressed with their acting prowess too. But trust Neha Kakkar to do everything thrown at her in any which way. The flamboyant singer who has lent her voice to almost every chartbuster in the recent past is now going one notch higher. In her latest single titled “Oh Humsafar”, she has not just crooned it but even showed some intense onscreen romance with actor Himansh Kohli. While the love track has the two indulging in some very real and adorable moments, it also comes at a time when rumours are rife about the two dating each other in real life too.

The video shows a love-struck couple romancing in the picturesque island of Crete in Greece. Though the song ends on a tragic note, it is sufficient to become the love anthem this season. The track has been composed by Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar, who has also sung the duet with her. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, it shows everything that modern-day couples do when in love.

Rumours around Neha and Himansh dating emerged when the two began posting photos together on social media. While they claim that they’ve struck a close bond ever since they worked together in Yaariyan, stories around their affair refuse to die down. And with “Oh Humsafar” releasing just at the right time, their fans can only wish that they confirm it officially.

Neha, who has given us hits in films like Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Fukrey Returns and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety this year, had shared her acting plans with indianexpress.com. “I feel great when people ask me this. You might see me in a movie sometime, let’s see. I really want a very good story. But you won’t see me doing that permanently. Just a movie here and there I can do.”

Himansh, on the other hand, was last seen in Sweetiee Weds NRI in 2017.

