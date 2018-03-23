Folk music is like an old recipe that is passed on through generations: Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin’s song “Jag Ghoomeya” from Sultan became a chartbuster. Neha Bhasin’s song “Jag Ghoomeya” from Sultan became a chartbuster.

Singer Neha Bhasin says folk music is like an old recipe, and it should be passed on to the future generations.

Neha is trying to do the same with her renditions to Punjabi folk songs like “Madhaniya”, “Akh kashni”, “Laung gawacha”, “Nai jaana” and the latest “Chitta kukkad”.

“I feel like folk music is almost like an old recipe that is passed on from generation to generation. It is our culture, no matter how far the borders change, because it is what keeps you rooted and connected to our core DNA,” Neha told IANS.

“So even when these old Punjabi songs are sung by different singers over generations, they are still with us by that common emotional thread running through it over the years. And above all, it’s amazing how the entire country responds to that emotional connect and thus that music,” she added.

Which one is her favourite rendition?

“It’s really very difficult to pick one. Each rendition has some connection that I am very attached to. But if I absolutely had to pick one — it would be a close tie between ‘Madhaniya’ and ‘Chitta kukkad’.

“Both are very emotional for me, especially ‘Madhaniya’, which has a deep connect in my heart from my family, my mother to me leaving home at a very early age. It was sung at my sisters ‘vidai’. It’s a song that really stirs my soul.”

The “Jag ghoomeya” hitmaker thanks her team for supporting her.

“All thanks to the fabulous team I have. Prayrit Seth, my director has worked with me on most of my songs and videos. It’s a very organic process for him and me to conceptualise and brainstorm on how to present our work. We listen to a song and see what it connects best with,” she said.

Explaining the process of recreating the song, she said: “Because I grew up listening to and watching loads of pop/pop rock videos, I’m very influenced by the 1990s. So, I always want to find a way to include that visual within that quintessential artistic form, thereby connecting the traditional vibe and the modern sound.

“Amidst that, we also like to create a contrast in our videos to include elements creating a pop new age vibe interwoven with an old retro zing. I love fashion and he loves stylised videos, so we both live our fantasies through these beautiful videos.”

