Nargis Fakhri makes a sizzling singing debut with Punjabi singer Parichay in song ‘Habitaan Vigaad Di’, watch video

Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri has been away from limelight for a long time. But now we know why. That’s because she was preparing to serve her fans with something special. Nargis has made her singing debut in collaboration with Punjabi artiste Parichay and rapper Kardinal Offishall. The track titled “Habitaan Vigaad Di” was shared by the actor herself, with the caption, “It’s out!!! Go check it. @ParichayOnline @KardinalO was great working with ya’ll. #HabitaanVigaadDi.”

Nargis has reportedly given more than a hundred takes to get her pronunciations correct as she doesn’t know Punjabi. But she looks quite sizzling in the song video. Speaking about his collaboration with Nargis, singer-composer Parichay had earlier said that he was blown away after hearing her voice. This Indo-Canadian single will also feature rapper Kardinal Offishall. The Punjabi track is a catchy number.

Singer Parichay has shared the song’s teaser sometime back with the caption, “”She looks good from the front but she back at it, drivin me crazy, givin your boy Bad Habits” 😆🎤…. Maddd excited to share this Song/ Music Video with y’all. Just over 12 hours to go now my ladies & souljas! 🙏🙏😊👍👏🔥👊♫🔱 #HabitaanVigaadDi – #Parichay ft. @NargisFakhri & @kardinalo Out tom (June 26) at 10am India Time on http://www.Youtube.com/ZeeMusicCompany Teaser link in Bio.”

He has now shared the song with the caption, “Here it is guys!! The official Music Video for my Single #HabitaanVigaadDi featuring the beautiful @NargisFakhri & none other than Mr @kardinalo (Video link in Bio)!! Pure blessings that this project has come to life… now hope y’all like it! Make sure u check it out and leave us a comment. Big S/O to everyone that has contributed to it !🙏🙏👍👏🔥♫👊 @ZeeMusicCompany http://bit.ly/HabitaanVigaadDi.” Nargis Fakhri shared these pots on her social media platforms too.

Watch Nargis Fakhri’s music video, Habitaan Vigaad Di here:

See recent posts of Nargis Fakhri here:

Earlier, Nargis had posted a few stills from her debut song as a singer. On the silver screen, Nargis was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh in Banjo in 2016. Apart from this, she has also starred in Housefull 3, Main Tera Hero and Azhar.

