Music director Amal Mallik clarifies his stand on alleged brawl with cops at Umang

At the recently concluded Umang 2016, singer-composer Amal Mallik was alleged to have got into a brawl with cops while sorting out entry for his parents at the police festival event. It was also alleged that Amal was beaten up by a senior cop and was let off only after his uncle Anu Mallik intervened.

Clarifying his stand, Amal told us, “I don’t like people messing with children, women and senior citizens. If he wasn’t a cop and was some random guy on the street I would’ve bashed him. I’m serious. It’s not that I’m being aggressive, it’s just sad that people like making stories out of things they have heard, and I just felt it’s my duty to stand up against the attitude of these cops.”

Elaborating on what happened that night, Amal said: “What happened is really in bad taste and it’s sad. I got off stage after my act and I saw someone not letting an elderly lady into the venue. I went close to see what was up, it turned out that the last was my father’s friend’s wife. So I came with a VIP pass and requested them to let her enter on my pass. She had a regular pass but the other gate was too far, so I sweetly kept asking the cop to let us through. He asked me to go from one gate which was really far and we had to unnecessarily move around in circles. I informed him that I had just performed and the organizers were coming with an all access pass. I got the pass and presented it but instead of hearing me out he shoved me and the lady out of his way and walked ahead. I could not take that. Not that he pushed me, but because he pushed her.”

Amal also made clear that he never got physical with the cop. “I did not raise my hand as I knew he was a senior officer. But I’m not some one who is afraid of a person’s post. You may be whoever,but you can’t misbehave this way with women. If this is how the senior educated officers of our city are behaving, then there is no hope.”

Amal also rubbished reports of him having got beaten up by the cops, “Contrary to what reports have been saying, I’m fine and laughing at all this nonsense. People reported I got hit and Anu Malik had to come save me. I wouldn’t be here telling you what transpired if I was beaten up right. And as far my uncle Anu Malik is concerned, he did not save me, he came to meet me when he must’ve seen the altercation.”

Justifying the stand he took, Amal said, “I must’ve thrown a fit but not for my parents but for a lady, a woman. I have no ego and I don’t care if any one recognises me or not. I stood up for a woman, and I think I stood up for the right thing. When they were informed that I had come to perform and I’m a music director,they started apologizing and talking with respect. So if I was just another common man, I would’ve been thrashed and some false case would have been made. That’s terribly sad. The other junior officers also mentioned that the guy I picked a fight with was very hot headed and they were like ‘Let it go sir, he misbehaves all the time’. Then why is power with such people ? Are we idiots to do this for them? We are doing it becuase we think they deserve it for keeping a watch on Mumbai while we sleep peacefully at home. That’s the only reason I let it go, but when he began to get physical with the lady I was like, this isn’t what you should be doing guy.”

