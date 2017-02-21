Monali Thakur’s epic reply to a follower teaching her ‘Bharatiya sabhyata’. See pic

Monali Thakur is one of the judges on Rising Stars. Monali Thakur is one of the judges on Rising Stars.

National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur was given ‘sabhyata’ gyan by one of her followers on social media and her reply to this person is just bang-on. The follower, whose name could not be verified, asked Monali to dress-up properly for her television show because she was getting uncomfortable watching her wearing short clothes. She went on to guide the singer that since she guides the contestants like a parent, it would be nice if she dresses up the same way. Monali, who saw this comment, could not stop herself from giving a fitting reply to this man.

She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Hello… before blocking a moron like you. I wanted you to let you know what I think of brains and minds like yours. You feeling uncomfortable with my short dress is your perverted psychological problem which is not my responsibility.”

She also wrote, “Please pray that I never spot you in person coz then no one can stop me from showing you what my legs, which made you feel uncomfortable, can do to your little groin with just one kick. Once again… please don’t mind ha!”

Later, Monali shared the still of the comment and her reply with a caption that read, “So am gonna be blocking this guy after he reads what I have to say about fake “sabhyata” showing people like this himself.. it’s been way too long for our country to entertain this kind of nonsense.. I never spoke on such matters but I will never entertain these kind of minds in any part of my life.. have a good day everyone n be good!!!” Soon she posted this image, her fans lauded her for standing up so strong against this mindset.

Monali Thakur is one of the panelists on the television show, Rising Star, a live singing reality where the audience has 79 percent control over a talent’s ability (contestants) through an app. Aired on Colors channel, the show has composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as other panelists.

