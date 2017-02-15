Pakistani sensation Momina Mustehsan calls off her engagement, revels in single status

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan took to Twitter on the Valentine’s Day and made it official that she is no more engaged to Ali Naqvi.. Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan took to Twitter on the Valentine’s Day and made it official that she is no more engaged to Ali Naqvi..

Momina Mustehsan is no more committed. The 24-year-old Pakistani singer got noticed even in India when she appeared with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a Coke Studio episode. The two performed “Afreen Afreen” and became an overnight sensation. But before her fans could revel in her beauty and melodious voice, it was revealed that Momina got engaged to a US-based banker Ali Naqvi in a private ceremony in September last year. However, rumours suggest that the she maybe single again. Now, Momina has confirmed via a Snapchat post that her engagement is off.

Momina made her new relationship status official after she posted a picture on Snapchat about a gift she received on Valentine’s Day. The image had the caption, “Single girls get Valentine’s gifts too. Thanks @beoneshopone.”

The singing sensation also took to Twitter on the Valentine’s Day and made it official that she is no more engaged to Ali Naqvi. She wrote in the post, “To all concerned about my engagement.”

The message read, “Yes, our families have mutually agreed to call off the engagement. Earlier when the news broke, I requested everyone not to jump to conclusion and to not speak on my behalf on such a personal matter, and let me be the one to make the announcement when need be. No one gets engaged to have it called off, but sometimes things don’t go the way you would have wanted to or thought. Such is life. Fortunately, the best part of our life is that it goes on. It has to :) I would appreciate if no further speculations are made.”

Check out the Snapchat screengrab and Twitter post from Momina Mustehsan.

To all concerned about my engagement pic.twitter.com/HMWVksOmfh — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) February 14, 2017

Momina had last year recreated legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track “Afreen Afreen” along with singer Rahet Fateh Ali Khan. But before we could breathe, Momina announced her engagement through a post on Instagram in September 2016.

In January this year, when some reports surfaced about trouble in Momina and Ali’s paradise, the singer again took to Instagram asking everyone to give her space.

Watch | Afreen Afreen, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Momina Mustehsan

Now, that Momina is single and ready to mingle, we hope she finds her man soon. And if not, then keep impressing her fans with her brilliant voice and great screen presence. Oh, did we miss her smile?

