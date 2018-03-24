Music composer Mithoon: Creating music for Prabhudheva’s Mercury was a challenge

Music composer Mithoon says he had a great time composing tracks for Prabhudheva’s Mercury Music composer Mithoon says he had a great time composing tracks for Prabhudheva’s Mercury

Mithoon says composing music for the Prabhudheva starrer Mercury, a silent thriller, was an adventurous process for him.

“When the film came to me and I sat with the director (Karthik Subbaraj), I realised the challenge I was getting into. Creating music for Mercury was an adventurous process for me. I had to recreate music which is metaphorically reflective of the film’s narrative, but not the film. It was pretty interesting,” Mithoon told IANS.

“He wanted me to create a nine-minute piece where the music with a song incorporates the deeper aspect of the narrative and the dance of the great Prabhudheva,” added the “Tum hi ho” composer.

The film, which will release on April 13, also features actor Sananth Reddy.

“I requested our lyricist Sayeed Quadri to retain the word ‘mercury’ in the song and play around it. The word ‘mercury’ has to do with dynamism as the song has ups and downs, musically.”

“In the nine-minute piece, there is a part that goes into complete silence for a moment and raises up with zombie dance… of course by Prabhudheva. So yes, it is filled with musical adventure,” said Mithoon.

The lead star of the film, Prabhudeva, is also quite pumped about the release of the film, as he says the film will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. The movie is a thriller with no dialogues. While the Hindi release has music by Mithoon, the original’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

(With inputs from IANS)

