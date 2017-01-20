Mika Singh attends Donald Trump’s pre-inaugural dinner, says Trump brightened up the evening. See pics, videos

Mika Singh shared a series of photographs from US President Donald Trump’s pre-inaugural dinner. Mika Singh shared a series of photographs from US President Donald Trump’s pre-inaugural dinner.

Bollywood singer Mika Singh says he is honoured to attend a “prestigious dinner” hosted by the President-elect Donald Trump hours before his inauguration ceremony. Mika Singh on Friday morning shared a two-minute long video, where Trump was heard saying, “In the audience there’s a special person, who’s worked very hard , who married very well, it’s my daughter Ivanka… I sort of stole her husband. He is so great… I have a feeling Jared (Kushner) is going to do a great job.”

The Bollywood singer, who was seen sporting an all black ensemble, captioned the image: “It is a great honour for me to be attending the most prestigious dinner in Washington D.C. with the President(-elect) of the US.” Singh also shared a series of photographs from the pre-inaugural dinner on Thursday.

See Mika Singh’s pics as he attends US President Donald Trump’s pre-inaugural dinner:

Finally I have reached in Washington DC :) any guesses? pic.twitter.com/nGpsOJg9x9 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump..His presence has brightened up the whole evening. pic.twitter.com/Kd9l3i2KDy — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Also watch videos of US President Donald Trump’s speech, shared by Mika Singh:

Trump, who won the November 8 election despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million — more than any winning candidate in history — will be sworn in as the US President on Friday, Mirror online reported. He took off in a military jet from New York’s LaGuardia Airport shortly before 11.30 a.m., leaving the city for the final time as a private citizen.

He landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, a short car journey away from the capital. On Thursday night he attended a “Make America Great Again” concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down performed.