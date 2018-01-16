The Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger is ‘enjoying the sights and sounds of India’, see photo

The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is having a blast in India. The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is having a blast in India.

The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in India, and it looks like he is having a blast here. The singing legend took to social media sites Instagram and Twitter to share a picture of himself. The picture suggests that he is currently enjoying the sights and sounds that Rajasthan has to offer.

Jagger recently took to social media, and posted a picture of himself, dressed in a blue blazer, shirt and pants. The caption of the photo read, “Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!”

It is still not clear whether the singer is here for work or pleasure, but he seems intent on enjoying the best the country has to offer while on his tour here.

Jagger, who is known for his hits like “Party Like a Doll” and “Sweet Thing”, was one of the founding members of the beloved rock band The Rolling Stones.

Jagger was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, and both the singer and the band (The Rolling Stones) were inducted in the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. Jagger has also been knighted for his contribution to the music industry. The singer had also tried dabbling in Hollywood to mixed reception. He has been a part of movies like Performance and Ned Kelly.

Jagger also hogs the limelight for his romantic relationships. The 74-year-old singer’s alleged affair with the 22-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah has also received quite the attention.

“Mick still has his legendary charm, but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him,” The Sun had quoted a source as saying.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd