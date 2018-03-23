Melody music will live forever: Javed Ali

Javed Ali is delightful to see new talents. Javed Ali is delightful to see new talents.

Singer Javed Ali, who has sung tracks like Jashn-e-bahaaran, Arziyan, Kun faya kun and Tu hi haqeeqat, believes that music in any form is nice but melody genre is evergreen. Ali is in Delhi to perform at the Siri Fort Auditorium on Saturday in association with Gunjan Foundation for a musical evening Dastak-e-Dil, as a dedication to underprivileged students.

On the current music scenario in the country, Ali told IANS, “It is delightful to see new talents. They are getting a platform to showcase their talent. In the last 10 years we can see there is a good change in music leading to a new reform.” Ali feels music is getting better.

“Melody music is coming more and listeners are appreciating it. I would like to perform in a different style as listeners like different and new… Music in any form is nice. But melody music will live forever,” he added.

