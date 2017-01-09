Mariah Carey quits social media

Pop star Mariah Carey says she is going to take a break from social media Pop star Mariah Carey says she is going to take a break from social media

Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

The 47-year-old singer spoke about her decision in an audio clip released Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said in the audio clip posted on Twitter.

She added: “Although I am going to fulfil my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March… I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The ‘Touch my body’ hitmaker is scheduled to return to stage for her US tour on March 15.

Carey was trashed on social media after she walked off the stage in Times Square in New York due to a technical default during her performance. She said that her feelings are hurt “but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

Also read: Mariah Carey’s New Year’s show is latest mishap in the spotlight, see pics

At Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest which aired on American television on New Year’s Eve she had been the subject of widespread mockery on social media. Commentators called the fiasco a fitting end to a traumatic year for the music industry, marked by the deaths of Prince, David Bowie and George Michael, among others.

With IANS inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd