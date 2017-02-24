Mariah Carey congratulated ex husband Nick Cannon on his son’s birth, see pic

Mariah Carey congratulated her former husband Nick Cannon, who recently announced the arrival of his son. Mariah Carey congratulated her former husband Nick Cannon, who recently announced the arrival of his son.

Singer Mariah Carey congratulated her former husband Nick Cannon, who recently announced the arrival of his son with Brittany Bell.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! True happiness. Welcome to Earth son! Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17. Awakened,” the proud father wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of his newborn.

According to eonline.com, Carey has sent her heartfelt congratulations to him. “Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling,” a source said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children.”

See Mariah Carey’s ex husband Nick Cannon’s latest pic with son:

This marks Cannon’s third child as he and Carey have twins together, Moroccan and Monroe.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey also warned pregnant singer Beyonce Knowles that carrying twins is “hard”. Carey is thrilled that her friend is expecting two babies with husband Jay Z, but found during her own experiences carrying her and former spouse Nick Cannon’s children Moroccan and Monroe, 5, that a multiple pregnancy takes its toll.

“The last time I saw her, I was doing my Christmas (show in New York), and she came to my show and brought her daughter. It was really, really sweet,” Carey told etonline.com.