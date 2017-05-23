Manchester Arena terror attack: Ariana Grande ‘okay’ after explosion at concert, says spokesperson

Manchester Arena blast: American pop star Ariana Grande is okay, says her representative. (Source: AP/File) Manchester Arena blast: American pop star Ariana Grande is okay, says her representative. (Source: AP/File)

Ariana Grande is ‘safe’ and ‘okay’ following the blast that took place at her concert in Manchester Arena, United Kingdom, Monday night, her spokesperson has said. The 23-year-old American pop star is on a world tour called ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’.

Read More | Manchester Arena attack: What we know so far

The explosion in the English city of Manchester killed at least 19 people and left over 50 injured. The concert which was being attended by a large number of the singer’s fans concluded at 10:30 pm Monday and the explosion created panic among the people. A Twitter video shows them frantically screaming and running away from the site of the blast.

Several people were injured due to the rush caused by the blast. They are currently being helped by The North West Ambulance Services, who told people not to call an ambulance unless in a “life saving emergency”. The incident is being treated as ‘a terrorist attack’, as said in a statement by the Greater Manchester police.

Read More | Manchester Arena terror attack: Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande who began her musical career with the ‘Broadway Musical 13’ is known for her perceptible elements of funk, dance and hip hop in her music. The singer, raised as a Roman Catholic, has an image of being ‘age appropriate’ and is considered comparatively modest in her looks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd