Malibu singer Miley Cyrus has ‘weird’ friendship with Bon Appétit singer Katy Perry

Singer Miley Cyrus will soon complete 10 years of her friendship with singer Katy Perry and she considers it weird.

Cyrus feels Perry’s 2008 song “I kissed a girl” was about her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“She’s been a friend of mine for a really long time,” Miley Cyrus told WKTU’s Cubby and Carolina Bermudez on Tuesday. “We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we’ll have been friends for 10 years. I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest. Which is really, really weird!” And, according to the controversial, “that’s like a really long time” in L.A.

“When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, ‘Who did you write that about?’ She said me(Miley Cyrus)!” she recalled, adding that she was on her dad’s four-wheeler at the time—”this is how hillbilly we are”—when Katy said that. “I screamed and started freaking out, and then she asked me to go to the VMAs with her. That’s when I started doing my whole VMA controversy. I was like, ‘I’ll go with Katy Perry!'”

Miley also added “So, that’s how we met,” Miley said, “and we just stayed friends.”

Miley Cyrus recently released her song “Malibu” while Katy Perry’s “Bon Appétit,” came out a few days ago.

