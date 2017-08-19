Madonna shares first family portrait with all children for the first time on her birthday

Madonna shared the photo on her 59th birthday. Madonna shared the photo on her 59th birthday.

Singer Madonna has for the first time shared her family photo featuring all six of her children at her 59th birthday party. She celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy on Thursday, and was showered with love from sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, as well as daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and twins Estere and Stella, 4, reports people.com.

The singer wore a corseted costume while her girls wore matching Dolce and Gabbana hydrangea-print ensembles. Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi in February, which she announced in an Instagram post. She had previously shared a photo of all her children in June on Father’s Day, but had photoshopped the twins.

Madonna is the best-selling music female recording artiste of all time. According to the Guinness World Records, Madonna is the fourth best-selling act of all time, behind heavyweights like The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. She has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and counting. Madonna has also worked in twenty-six full length feature films, and in those films, 21 are the ones in which she has worked as an actor. Her debut film was A Certain Sacrifice in 1985.

She collaborated with her then husband Guy Ritchie in 2002 film Swept Away, but the film was not received well.

(With IANS inputs)

