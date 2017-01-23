Madonna explains her speech at Women’s March, see pics

Madonna has defended her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C., saying her words were “taken wildly out of context”. Madonna has defended her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C., saying her words were “taken wildly out of context”.

Pop diva Madonna has defended her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C., saying her words were “taken wildly out of context”, a media report said on Monday. At the protest march on Saturday the singer said that at times she has been angry after the election and thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House”, CBS news reported.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Later in a statement on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to US President Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hoped to effect change “with love”.

Madonna wrote that she did not promote violence and people should listen to her speech “in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context”. Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologised.

Madonna’s performance at the Women’s March may have caught the attention of the new Trump administration. In his initial tweet on the protests, Trump said “Celebs hurt cause badly”.

Check Madonna’s recent posts:

Express Yourself……………So you can Respect Yourself. 🎤🎼🎹🎸🗣On Stage at the Women’s March In D.C. 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p7cEGSNFrK — Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2017

Later, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, appearing on “Face the Nation”, denounced the “vulgar” comments from some unnamed people at the Women’s March on Washington, saying there was no need for such “negative” comments. “You had profanity-laced, vulgar comments coming from celebrities,” she said.

The Women’s March that reverberated in streets across the world, including in India, drew members of Congress, world-famous actresses and countless citizens here, protesting for numerous reasons, including immigration, health care and a general antipathy to Trump.

Many women wore knitted pink “pussy hats” – a reference to a recording that emerged during the election campaign in 2016, in which Trump talked about groping women. The biggest demonstration took place in Washington, where protesters filled Pennsylvania Avenue, the same street that Trump walked down on Friday during his inaugural parade.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” Madonna told the crowd. “It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end,” CNN reported citing the singer as saying.

Read Madonna’s full post here:

Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience.

I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did.

However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.

My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.” ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.

It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************