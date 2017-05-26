Live radio concert thrilling: Kailash Kher on Radio City’s Gig City 2

Kailash Kher, set to perform a live radio concert Kailash Kher, set to perform a live radio concert

Singer Kailash Kher, set to perform a live radio concert, says the format is thrilling.

“Radio as a medium has always excited me and being a part of live radio concert connects me with my fans across the nation. It’s a thrilling experience, very challenging and at the same time exhilarating,” Kailash said in a statement.

A live multicity simulcast concert on radio featuring KK, Shankar Mahadevan, Benny Dayal, and Mika, apart from Kailash, will begin on Friday evening.

India’s first premium radio network, Radio City, tried something new with this initiative, A live Radio Concert – Gig City. It was the first of its kind when it was introduced last year and was helmed by India’s biggest music maestros performing live at one platform for 15 weeks. Farhan Akhtar, Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman and Shankar Ehsaan Loy all were heard and the listeners of Radio City got a chance to experience the feel of a live concert sitting in their car, house or anywhere else.

It follows the concept of Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan, where listeners can catch up with their favourite artiste’s gig at their comfort. To be hosted by radio jockey Salil, it will go on for six weeks, beginning with KK.

KK said: “The idea of a live radio concert in itself is very innovative and I am extremely excited to start this season and be a part of it. Looking forward to a great gig.”

It will be aired across all Hindi speaking markets, covering at least 25 of them.

Kartik Kalla, Executive Vice President and National Head, Programming, Marketing and Audacity, Radio City 91.1 FM, said: “This year we are elated to take ‘Gig City’ to all our newly launched Phase 3 markets.”

