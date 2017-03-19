Live gigs are challenging: Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher feels that during live gigs the musician needs to ace the performance in one go. Kailash Kher feels that during live gigs the musician needs to ace the performance in one go.

Singer Kailash Kher says performing live is more challenging than recording songs in a studio.

“During recording, you can dub, you can retake, repair a particular line or redo the lines. You can redo for perfection and there is no problem with that. But in live gig you are not given many chances,” Kher told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Kher, who travels around the world for concerts with his band Kailasa, added that during live gigs the musician needs to ace the performance in one go.

“It is more challenging,” said Kher, who had another live gig at on Saturday at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai.

The singer, who rose to critical acclaim after years of struggle, also added that it is fun.

“You challenge yourself not to make mistakes on stage. The fan following many times don’t let you speak in excitement and noise. So you get distracted with the flow, that is a technical thing.

“But you can’t do anything in front of love.”

Kher, known for his soul-stirring songs like “Teri deewani”, “Saiyyan” and “Babam bam”, also pointed out that music lovers in Mumbai are a “concert hungry audience”.

He said: “Mumbai being the hub of so many entertainment things like so many award functions, film star nights, film shoots, music reality shoots…There are hardly any concerts. So that is why Mumbai audience is concert hungry audience.”

